Oppenheimer Comments on Mastercard Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

NYSE MA opened at $335.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.87. The stock has a market cap of $331.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after buying an additional 215,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,715 shares of company stock valued at $148,388,461 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

