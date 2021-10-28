Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Achieves $904,238.38

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $904,238.38 and $17.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,482.28 or 1.00049120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00063655 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.01 or 0.00297801 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.49 or 0.00513400 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.09 or 0.00185652 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00016027 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002053 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

