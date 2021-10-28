Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,255,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BPSR opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile
