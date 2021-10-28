Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,255,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BPSR opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services.

