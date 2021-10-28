Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. 44,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $46.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Origin Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 36,244.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

