Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORTIF opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.81.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

