Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Short Interest Down 89.0% in October

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the September 30th total of 562,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 658,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSMT. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $113.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.69. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

