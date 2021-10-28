Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.22 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$2.950 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.85. 74,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $58.77 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

