Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Outfront Media has decreased its dividend by 73.6% over the last three years. Outfront Media has a payout ratio of -153.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

