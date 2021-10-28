Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $81,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZON. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ozon by 157.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 17.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ozon stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.60.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

