PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $89.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.
PCAR opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.19.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after buying an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after buying an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
