PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $89.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

PCAR opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after buying an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after buying an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

