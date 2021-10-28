Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96,747 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 164,353 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 33,740 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 144.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 166,615 shares during the last quarter.

PTBD stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53.

