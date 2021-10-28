PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Sees Large Volume Increase

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 74,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 664,258 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $5.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PAE in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $921.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PAE in the second quarter valued at about $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the second quarter worth about $5,464,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAE

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

