PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 664,258 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $5.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PAE in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get PAE alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market cap of $921.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.27.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in PAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in PAE by 55,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About PAE (NASDAQ:PAE)

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.