Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 709,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,960,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PDGO stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Paradigm Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc develops and explores oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

