Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.54. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $124.21.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.