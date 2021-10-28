PDT Partners LLC Acquires 57,443 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 795.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,443 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.58. 790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,362. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,922,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,308 shares of company stock worth $16,660,127 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LOVE. BTIG Research boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

