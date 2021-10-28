PDT Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,951.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,696. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

