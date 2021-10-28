PDT Partners LLC Purchases 4,870 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Bandwidth worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 284,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 139.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 15,915 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 235.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 8.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.77.

NASDAQ BAND traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $84.15. 1,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,743. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.28. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 880 shares of company stock valued at $76,963 in the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

