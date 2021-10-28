PDT Partners LLC Purchases 8,420 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. Elastic accounts for 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Elastic by 154.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,490 shares of company stock valued at $125,566,320. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.32. 8,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -103.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.40.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.