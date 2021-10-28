PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,493 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FND. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,985,000 after purchasing an additional 772,467 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 82.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after acquiring an additional 480,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after acquiring an additional 466,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 466,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,724. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $138.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,916 shares of company stock valued at $37,267,526. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

