PDT Partners LLC Takes $4.85 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,474,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Spotify Technology by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.72.

SPOT traded up $16.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.01. 72,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

