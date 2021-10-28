Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 8%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) fell 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $12.00. 278,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,519,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTU. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

