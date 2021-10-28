PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTAA. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth $8,489,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,423,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,910,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,972,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTAA opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

