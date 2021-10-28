Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.