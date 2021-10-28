Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on the stock.
Shares of Bushveld Minerals stock opened at GBX 10.02 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70. Bushveld Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 24.50 ($0.32). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.66.
Bushveld Minerals Company Profile
