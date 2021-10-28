Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on the stock.

Shares of Bushveld Minerals stock opened at GBX 10.02 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70. Bushveld Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 24.50 ($0.32). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.66.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

