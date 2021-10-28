Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $105.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,638. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Penske Automotive Group worth $45,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

