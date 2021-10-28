Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.14.

PNR stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. Pentair has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.59.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 81,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Pentair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 182,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

