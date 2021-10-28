Peony Reaches Market Cap of $21.32 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $21.32 million and approximately $163,937.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00040678 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 44,632,096 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

