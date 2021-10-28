Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 296.9% from the September 30th total of 340,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Pershing Square Tontine has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTH. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 343,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,204,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,429,000 after buying an additional 286,089 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

