Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 1,103.1% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Petrogress stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Petrogress has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

Petrogress Company Profile

Petrogress, Inc is an integrated energy company, engaged in the downstream and midstream sectors of the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commodities and Other (C&O) and Hires & Freights (H&F). The C&O segment involves in storing, distributing, and marketing crude oil, gas oil, and refined petroleum products, and also includes retailing sales of its gas stations and rest areas, terminals, and refined logistics.

