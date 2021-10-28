Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. On average, analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,491,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 141.86%.

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

