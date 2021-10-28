Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 7,174.2% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 386,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,282,000 after acquiring an additional 380,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,052. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.