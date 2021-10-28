Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 84,061 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 84,061 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $9,905,748.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $6,178,690.41.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $2,625,659.10.

On Monday, October 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $3,627,841.28.

On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $3,136,765.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $120,240.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $4,089,896.37.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $288,216.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $6,113,578.76.

On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76.

On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $118.05 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.23.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

