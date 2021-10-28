Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 84,061 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 84,061 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $9,905,748.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $6,178,690.41.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $2,625,659.10.
- On Monday, October 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $3,627,841.28.
- On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $3,136,765.72.
- On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $120,240.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $4,089,896.37.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $288,216.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $6,113,578.76.
- On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76.
- On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24.
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $118.05 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.23.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
