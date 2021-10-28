Phoneum (PHT) Market Cap Hits $531,322.20

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $531,322.20 and approximately $62,563.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00049502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00206237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00098695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,664,230,959 coins. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

