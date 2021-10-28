Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Issues Earnings Results

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.980 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.95-1.98 EPS.

PDM traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.01. 16,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,424. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

