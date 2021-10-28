Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.89.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $103.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,329 shares of company stock valued at $14,741,859 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

