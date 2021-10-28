Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank7 in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

BSVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.12. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 19.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank7 by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 55.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

