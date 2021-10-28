Piper Sandler Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $80.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Olin by 7.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

