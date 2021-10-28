Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FWRG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

