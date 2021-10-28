Piper Sandler Weighs in on Olaplex Holdings Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olaplex in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

OLPX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Olaplex stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

