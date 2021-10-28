PIVX Market Capitalization Achieves $49.87 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a total market cap of $49.87 million and approximately $961,524.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded 59.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011250 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012950 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,416,405 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

