Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The business had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million.

Several analysts have commented on POLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, COO Warren Schlichting purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Shull acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,909. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.84. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (POLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.