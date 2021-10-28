Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

POLY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,633. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Warren Schlichting acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shull acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

