Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

LON:PLUS opened at GBX 1,402 ($18.32) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,423.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,430.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. Plus500 has a 12-month low of GBX 1,234 ($16.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598 ($20.88).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Plus500’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.