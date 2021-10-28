Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 394.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

PLYM opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

