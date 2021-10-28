POA (POA) Price Tops $0.0356

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $804,888.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POA has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,141,992 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
