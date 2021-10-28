Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 232,600 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 232,600 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up about 0.9% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $199,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Jabil by 35.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jabil by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 818,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,585,000 after buying an additional 36,155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Jabil by 14.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Jabil by 35.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,732. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.70.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,191 shares of company stock worth $7,263,564. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

