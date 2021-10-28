Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $62.33 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,203 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $62,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.66. 21,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,778. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.60. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

