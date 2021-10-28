Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $85.01 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 130,106 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $85,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist lowered their target price on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.06.

BIIB stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,531. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.93. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

