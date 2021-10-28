Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1,075.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $102,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $5.21 on Thursday, reaching $408.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,468. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.35 and a 1 year high of $411.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total value of $6,515,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,414 shares of company stock worth $98,582,183. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

